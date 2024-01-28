Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
