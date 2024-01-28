Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

NYSE:F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

