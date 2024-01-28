Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,810 iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ EWJV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,365. The company has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

