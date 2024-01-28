Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,000 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $8,727,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $6,675,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 113,060,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,390,383. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

