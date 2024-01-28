Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,294.5 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Forvia has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Get Forvia alerts:

Forvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.