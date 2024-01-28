Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,294.5 days.
Forvia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Forvia has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $26.82.
Forvia Company Profile
