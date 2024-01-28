Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,635 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

