Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

