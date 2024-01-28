FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 361,540 shares of company stock worth $182,888. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 189,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

