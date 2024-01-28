FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

