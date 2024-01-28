FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
