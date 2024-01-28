G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of G1 Therapeutics worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.73.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock worth $235,111. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

