Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 197.4% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.