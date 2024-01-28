General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.08.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $265.07 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

