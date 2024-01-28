General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

