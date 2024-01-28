General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

GM opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

