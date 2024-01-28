Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.96. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 47,424 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

