Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 8.3 %

GBCI stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

