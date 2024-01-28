Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 8.3 %

GBCI stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

