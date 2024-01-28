Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,036,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,490,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 377,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

