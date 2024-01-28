Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $80.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,006,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 952,706 shares of company stock worth $71,949,415. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.