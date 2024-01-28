Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 15,244 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.