Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

