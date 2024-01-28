Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

JBL opened at $123.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

