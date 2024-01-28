Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

