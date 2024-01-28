Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

