Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 370,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

