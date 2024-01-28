Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

