Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $65.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

