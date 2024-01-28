Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

