Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,501 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.