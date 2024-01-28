Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.