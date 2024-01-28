Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.