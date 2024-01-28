Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $183.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $184.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.