Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

