Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

BITS opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $7.053 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -1,425.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

