Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BITS opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $7.053 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -1,425.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

