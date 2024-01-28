Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

