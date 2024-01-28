Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Raised by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,853,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $46.15 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

