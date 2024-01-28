Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 576,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,340. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

