Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.82. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 92.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.