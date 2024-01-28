Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Holdings Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX makes up about 1.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.32% of Gores Holdings IX worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.52 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.