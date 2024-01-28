Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

