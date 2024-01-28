Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.56. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 16,997 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 48.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

