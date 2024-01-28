GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

