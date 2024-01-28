Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

