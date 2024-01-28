Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 502 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.40. 385,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.82 and its 200 day moving average is $447.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.