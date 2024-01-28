Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 502 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.40. 385,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.82 and its 200 day moving average is $447.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.