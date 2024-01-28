Guidance Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. 3,705,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

