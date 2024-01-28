Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

