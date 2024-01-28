Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,910. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

