Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 14,578 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.95. 854,085 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

