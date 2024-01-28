Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $117.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

